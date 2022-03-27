A duel of rare intensity, which we had a full taste of seven days ago in Bahrain. Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen challenged each other with no holds barred – intelligence included – and with a lot of respect to Jeddah, with the Dutchman who this time had the better of redeeming the heavy zero remedied in Sakhir. But if these are the premises, then the 2022 World Cup will have nothing to envy to that of last season.

The Ferrari driver, still firmly at the top of the world championship standings, analyzed his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, obviously focusing on the last laps and the hand-to-hand combat with the historic rival: “The Virtual Safety Car certainly didn’t help me, but that’s part of racing – admitted Leclerc, who in any case was helped by the first Safety Car caused by Latifi’s bang – In general, we had a different approach to the weekend, focusing on a more charged car than the Red Bull. It was really hard for me to keep Max behind when he had DRS. There was really a big difference in speed on the straight. Today it went like this: I did everything and, if I had to do the race again, I would hardly change anything. Overall it was a good race from the team: we just have to look at the load, if we could do something better ”.

“There is a lot of respect between me and Max, especially after such a race. The risks are high, we pushed like crazy and we also had fun. The respect is there and I am sure it will remain – the Monegasque wanted to underline – This year it is possible to chase a car very closely, almost like in MotoGP; they, however, follow each other even more closely. There is a big improvement over last year and this is good for the sport. Up until now, I hadn’t done so many laps behind other cars. Behind Max I could follow well, when he passed I thought it would be difficult to stick to him, but I did. I’m happy. The machine confirmed what we saw in Bahrain. They are very fast on the straight, but we’ll try to understand why and improve on that side. “