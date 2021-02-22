SEVILLE

He has five consecutive victories in the League. It is a powerful, resistant team with a luxurious squad, with the aim of making the mark in the League and passing Barça. Because if he wins today, he would get third. He lands in Pamplona without the wound that Dortmund caused him in the Champions League (2-3), another of the open fronts in the Andalusian capital, having yet healed.

Although the tie is still open, the disaster could be definitive, so it is urgent for Lopetegui to show that the defects that came to light against the Germans was an accident, that in the League they want to put the sixth gear. With the exception of the Argentine Acuña and Ocampos, both injured, the entire first team has moved to El Sadar.

AS to follow: In Nesyri. His goals are a golden balm. Maintain the streak, vital.