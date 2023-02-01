Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega requested this Tuesday the release of the dismissed president of Peru, Pedro Castilloand his reinstatement as ruler of that South American nation.

“Freedom for Pedro Castillo! Presidency for Pedro Castillo! Long live the unity of the Peruvian people!” Ortega exclaimed during an official act in Managua, in which he delivered 150 buses donated by Russia to collective transport businessmen.

There they have sown terror, death, simply because the people decided to elect a president of peasant origin

Peru has been experiencing a crisis since last December 7 when Pedro Castillo was removed as president by Congress after he decreed the dissolution of Parliament.

However, according to Ortega, Castillo was removed “because of class hatred” which, in his opinion, exists in Peru.

“There (in Peru) they have sown terror, death, simply because the people decided to elect a president of peasant origin, a teacher of peasant origin, who walks, does not have a cap, a little hat, a humble man, they elected him then, they began in Congress to look for how to overthrow them,” launched the Sandinista president.

There is simply class hatred, class hatred, they cannot see a peasant, a worker, a humble teacher occupying the presidency

According to Ortega’s narrative, Castillo was “trying there to seek agreementseven firing colleagues from the movement, from the party that had led him to the presidency, because Congress was ordering him to be fired.”

“Simply there is class hatred, class hatred, they cannot see a peasant, a worker, a humble teacher occupying the presidency, for them that is unacceptable, and they began to wage war, war and the war, until they gave him a coup,” he continued.

Ortega said that now those who have seized power in Peru have Castillo in jail, “but the people have risen up, and have been fighting every day, the peasants, the workers, the teachers, all fighting.”

EFE