Freedom of speech | Eight years in prison for a famous Russian journalist for spreading “fake news”.

February 1, 2023
Aleksandr Nevzorov has been sentenced to eight years in prison in absentia, the news agency Reuters reports.

Muscovite the court convicted a well-known journalist Alexander Nevzorov in absentia to eight years in prison.

The court found Nevzorov guilty of spreading “fake news” about the Russian armed forces, Reuters reports, citing Russian state media.

Nevzorov has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Authorities launched an investigation last year after Nevzorov posted messages on social media in which he accused the Russian armed forces of deliberately striking a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Nevzorov the wife published an Instagram update in March of last year, in which she said that the couple had fled to Israel.

Reuters reported in June that Ukraine had granted Nevzorov citizenship. The matter was confirmed to Reuters by a high-ranking official of the Ukrainian administration.

Nevrozov has been criticized in harsh words by, among others, the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. When Lavrov said last March that Russia’s “special military operation” is aimed at preventing war in Ukraine, Nevrozov considered Lavrov’s thinking a textbook example of “idiot logic.”

“With this logic, you can only prevent the accidental burning of the house by burning the house,” Nevrozov said at the time.

