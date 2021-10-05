Ornella Muti talked about herself in Pierluigi Diaco’s show “Ti Sento”. The actress talked about her career, but also told about the painful aspects of her path, from the many criticisms that have been made against her to the difficulties of her daughter Naike in experiencing the pressure of the media.

In the program broadcast in the late evening “I hear you”, conducted by Pierluigi Diaco, Ornella Muti she is back to talk, recounting her life and her great career in the world of Italian cinema. As always, when it comes to success, there are also negative aspects and it is the latter that Ornella Muti she wanted to highlight, revealing that she suffered for everything that was said about her.

Speaking of her private life and her feelings, Ornella Muti has specified that she no longer wants to return to her love with Adriano Celentano, emphasizing that I made this choice out of respect for him:

“I rather don’t talk about it anymore. He doesn’t seem respectful to anyone. I believe that things must always be done with attention to others “.

This is just one of the many gossip that hurt her, as she later explained.

Ornella Muti: hurt by criticism

Ornella Muti, after years of a career at the highest levels, he revealed that he has suffered often for what has been said about her. The actress, in fact, revealed that some judgments were really very heavy:

“They also wrote terrible things about me. For example: Muti attributes a soul to herself, and this is our job. We are moments, things, we are not people! ”.

Self Ornella Muti is now used to managing pressure and accepting everything that is said from the outside, the actress has shown a certain worry towards his daughter Naike, which does not have the same strength: