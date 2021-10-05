In Imperia the “SuperBa” event, overcoming the barriers

Imperia – It was held at the Auditorium of the Chamber of Commerce the “SuperBa, Overcoming Barriere” event, an event that has as its objective the international youth exchange on the themes of inclusion, hospitality, inclusive cooperation. During the day, the meeting entitled “Sixty years dedicated to health and inclusion for everyone” was held, curated by Susanna Bernoldi, Aifo representative of Imperia, in which the sixty years of activity of Aifo.

The event, which has the patronage of the Municipality and the Province, the partnership of the Department of Social Services, is the result of a international project that Aifo Imperia has created thanks to the collaboration of Associations for people with disabilities such as Anffas, Help, Uic, La Giraffa a Rotelle, IntegrAbili, Uildm and welcoming cooperatives such as Jobel, Ancora, Goccia and Progest.

On the stage of the Auditorium the young Italians from Aifo and the partners from Belgium, France and Spain, able and disabled, spoke about their experiences, alternating with young artists from the Uic, Anffas and Isah associations who performed singing and music and the children had paraded presenting clothes made with African fabrics by the tailoring of the Jobel Cooperative.

Leading the meeting was Riccardo Ghigliazza, presenter and founder of Radio Grock. Two exhibitions were set up for the event, one inside on the theme of migrants by the Ancora Cooperative and one by Aifo on the theme of inclusion outside the Auditorium.

The IntegrAbili Association exhibited the HandByke and the HugByke while La Giraffa a Rotelle exhibited and made try bikes which also allow people with disabilities, the joy and excitement of moving freely and practicing sports. Among the various activities there is also the “Inclusive Game of the Goose”, on a human scale, which can also be played by people with different disabilities, conceived by the SuperBa young people to reflect on the existing barriers and on how these could be overcome, by testing the feelings of those who are discriminated against.