I admit it: I am truly passionate about tea, infusions and coffee. She comes to me since I was a child. Its preparation, its smell and above all its flavor have an effect of peace and calm on me. It's like that moment you've been waiting for all day after you've done your best at work or school.. You relax and simply enjoy your favorite cup.

The best of all is that, in addition to being able to serve yourself a good cup of black tea with hot milk or prepare an infusion with natural herbs, such as lavender or mallow, you can share a pleasant chat with all your favorite people. You already know, Video calls are fine, but that warmth of physical contact is the ideal accompaniment to a snack. Even more than cookies!

For this reason, I bring you some of the tea sets that have caught my attention the most on Amazon. I have made a very varied selection so that, whether you are a lover of infusions or you want to give an original gift, you have plenty of options to choose from.. Find your style and accompany your snacks with an incredible presentation!

Chinese tea set with travel bag by fanquare



I start with this absolutely cute Chinese tea set that includes a tray with a filter so you can learn how to prepare an authentic oriental tea. And if you don't feel like getting complicated, you can serve any infusion you want in these ceramic cups with cherry blossoms that, I assure you, will leave all your guests delighted. Take it with you wherever you want for 39.40 euros on Amazon.

MIAMIO Ceramic and Bamboo Tea Set







What has caught my attention the most about this teapot and cups set is undoubtedly its minimalist design and its capacity. The cups are quite large and the teapot is liter and includes an infuser so you can prepare what you prefer directly in it.. In addition, it also has coasters. This set of four services can be yours for €64.99.

DUJUST Porcelain Oriental Tea Set







With a more traditional and classic style, here you have this set of 6 cups and teapot with infuser and tray, which you can find on Amazon for €57.99. It has beautiful finishes and can be a perfect gift for those who are passionate about tea or Asian culture.. Always put it in sight of everyone to give a unique touch to your home!

Teabloom Glass Teapot and Cups with Stove







Everything you need to have a perfect snack. This set includes not only the teapot and cups, but also offers you for the price of €69.95 a tea infuser, warmer with candle and 12 gift tea flowers. Can you ask for more? Furthermore, its design is timeless and truly elegant. It has enchanted me.

TEANAGOO matcha tea set







Surely you have already tried matcha tea or eaten a dessert made with this green tea from Japan. Well, if you want to learn a little more about how to prepare or perform what would be a small tea ceremony at home, here is this kit that comes with everything you need. Besides, Right now it has a 20% discount on Amazon that leaves it only €50.99. A detail for that snack that no one will forget.