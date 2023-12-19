It was a year full of passion, projects and ideas born from the desire to return success and gratitude to the society in which BMW Italia operates. The heart of this strategy is SpecialMente, an initiative aimed at creating shared social value. It all started in February, when BMW celebrated 20 years of the SciAbile project, which kicked off all corporate social responsibility activities. This project has already involved more than 1500 people, offering them over 15 thousand hours of lessons. It was a real success in terms of promoting accessibility and inclusion through sport.

Another great success was the Paralympic bowls project, born in 2016 in collaboration with the Italian Bowls Federation (FIB). This discipline involves hundreds of boys and girls throughout Italy and is approaching the important goal of bringing an athlete to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

In Rome, in collaboration with the Romanes association, BMW then consolidated the partnership with the wheelchair rugby team, while in Milan, together with Rugby Milano, it continued the experience in the Milanese prisons of Beccaria and San Vittore. Through sport, the German company helps the process of re-education of people and young people, promoting their reintegration into society.

The same spirit of inclusion animated the “Made in Rebibbia” project in Rome for the fifth consecutive year, created in collaboration with the Accademia dei Sartori. Here, learning a trade, such as tailoring, creates the basis for reintegration into society at the end of the sentence.

But BMW has not limited itself to consolidating existing initiatives, it has also gone further, broadening its range of action. This year, on the initiative of the Italian BMW Dealers Association (ACIB) and 11 dealers in the network, the German company inaugurated a new project called BMW in Tour, in collaboration with the “Insuperabili” association. This initiative transformed sport into a platform for dialogue and inclusion, where athletes with and without disabilities played football together and embarked on a journey to overcome barriers and teach the correct use of words when dealing with the topic of disability. The initiative was shared with our strategic communication partner, AC Milan, who immediately embraced and supported the BMW on Tour philosophy.

“We are very proud – explains Massimiliano Di Silvestre, president and CEO of BMW Italia – also of the extraordinary initiative undertaken with Save The Children to support the populations of Emilia Romagna affected by the flood last June which allowed us to support many families through summer camps and dedicated activities for children with disabilities and to contribute to the reopening of the municipal music school of Faenza, Giuseppe Sarti, where 400 young talents study. With BMW Motorrad – he concludes – we presented the project done with the Children of the Fairies by Franco Antonello and continued the journey with Differently Disabled by Emiliano Malagoli where people with disabilities get back on motorbikes or learn to ride motorbikes, overcoming obstacles and discovering the own residual talents”.

Mini has also played an active role in promoting shared social value. In collaboration with Mario Cucinella's School of Sustainability, the English brand carried out a research project on the sound of cities, which was exhibited at the Compasso d'Oro Museum in Milan and has acquired international relevance within the BMW Group. This project offered a platform to promote young talent and raise public awareness of the importance of sustainable and inclusive urban design.

Furthermore, Mini also launched the Modena Tortellante project. Tortellante is a magical place where children with autism, guided by wise local grandmothers, embark on a path of autonomy and work through the love of food. And Mini accompanies these young people on their growth path, offering them support and creating opportunities for their personal and professional development.