As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its second month, the humanitarian catastrophe worsens in the besieged Gaza Strip. The United Nations is calling for a ceasefire to end what it calls “a living nightmare” as raids and incursions by Israeli defense forces, and attacks by Israeli settlers, also escalate in the occupied West Bank. Irene Huertas, coordinator of Doctors Without Borders in the Jenin refugee camp, analyzes the humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

