Santos Laguna’s attacking midfielder, Juan Brunettahas aroused the interest of several Mexican soccer clubs due to its great level, especially in this current Apertura 2023, where it has registered eight goals and nine assists, a fairly juicy quota that undoubtedly attracts the attention of hundreds of teams.
However, it seems that one club is the one that has taken advantage in the bid for the services of the 26-year-old Argentine, it is the Monterrey Football Club which, according to the journalist Willie Gonzalez of Multimedia Sports in information revealed in the program RG La Deportiva ‘We are Football’the Albiazul club would have an agreement with Santos Laguna for the South American footballer for the next Clausura 2024 tournament.
His impressive records in the current Apertura 2023 would have awakened the desire of the Pandilla board, which plans to make a juicy offer for the Boca Juniors youth squad and thus get rid of other clubs that also want him in their ranks, as there is talk that they would put up 10 million euros on the table, although some media have said that those from the Comarca Lagunera would wait at least13 million dollars.
“Brunetta was offered to Monterrey for 13 million dollars, that was the rate that Dante Elizalde put on him, this is what a source close to the Monterrey Soccer Club confirms to me”
– Willie Gonzalez.
In this way, the Monterrey team will seek to reinforce its offensive zone with the multifunctional attacker and without a doubt he would be one of the best signings of the winter market in Mexican soccer.
