The Minister of Community Development, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, and Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the services of the Sharjah Center for Learning Disabilities, aimed at building an organizational framework that positively benefits its affiliates.

Under the memorandum, the two parties will cooperate in evaluating and diagnosing people with learning disabilities in order to identify early services needed for them in order to achieve the optimal response to their educational needs.

The Ministry will issue People of Determination cards to the center’s employees who meet the criteria, according to the Unified National Classification of Disabilities.

Hessa Buhumaid stressed the ministry’s endeavor to enhance cooperation and partnership efforts with various parties, from the perspective of providing a better quality of life for all segments of society, to raise the level and mechanism of providing services to the public, and to provide initiatives and procedures that enhance the empowerment of priority groups in society, and ensure the effective participation of all sectors and government agencies. Federal, local, private and civil society institutions. She pointed out that the memorandum of understanding between the ministry and the center opens the door for more comprehensive support and empowerment for members of society, especially people of determination, in a way that reflects the best images within the framework of the sustainable development process at the level of the UAE, and with the vision of the 50 that we work with and for with confidence and determination. For her part, Sheikha Jamila bint Muhammad Al Qasimi said that the number of students who have benefited from the center’s services since its inauguration has reached 718, while 1,048 evaluation cases were submitted, including psychological-educational evaluation, learning difficulties evaluation, occupational therapy evaluation, and speech and language evaluation.

The memorandum of understanding stipulates regulating the mechanisms and conditions for the issuance of cards for people of determination for the center’s employees, who meet the criteria set out in Cabinet Resolution No. (3) of 2018 regarding the adoption of the unified national classification of disability (people of determination) in the country, to benefit from the benefits and services due to card holders. People of determination, in a manner that ensures raising the quality of the early assessment of cases, providing them with appropriate services from the concerned authorities, and responding to their educational needs that ensure their educational and community integration.

The memorandum identified a number of obligations and procedures to be followed, each according to its role in evaluating cases, providing the necessary intervention before the final diagnosis of cases that did not receive services, evaluating the response to educational intervention and the extent of the development of the case, and providing all kinds of consultations and training programs specialized in the field of learning difficulties. In addition to studying the possibility of electronic connectivity to ensure the proactive provision of services to applicants for the People of Determination card, including registering and evaluating cases, inquiring about the applicants’ status, and approving educational and psychological reports. It is worth noting that the Ministry of Community Development provides the service of issuing the People of Determination card to citizens and residents alike, by registering through the ministry’s website:www.mocd.gov.aeAnd attach the required documents and reports that prove the person’s eligibility for this card.