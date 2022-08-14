Carreño Busta played a strong tournament in Montreal. It was only in the semifinals, against Briton Dan Evans, that he lost a set for the first time. That happened again in the final and Hurkacz looked to be on his way to an easy win.

However, Carreño Busta straightened up in the second set and convincingly took the match. For Carreño Busta it is his seventh tournament victory on the ATP Tour.