with videoSpanish tennis player Pablo Carreño Busta has won a masters tournament for the first time. The 31-year-old number 23 in the world did that on Sunday in Montreal, where he dealt with the Pole Hubert Hurkacz in the final: 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Hurkacz is the global number ten.
Sports editor
Latest update:
00:27
Carreño Busta played a strong tournament in Montreal. It was only in the semifinals, against Briton Dan Evans, that he lost a set for the first time. That happened again in the final and Hurkacz looked to be on his way to an easy win.
However, Carreño Busta straightened up in the second set and convincingly took the match. For Carreño Busta it is his seventh tournament victory on the ATP Tour.
Simona Halep wins in Toronto
Simona Halep has won the highly regarded Toronto tennis tournament. The 15th-seeded Romanian was too strong for the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final battle. It was 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Halep has won the tournament twice before, in 2016 and 2018. Back then, the event was still held in Montreal. Halep started the tournament in Toronto as number 15 in the world.
For 26-year-old Haddad Maia, the defeat ended a great series. The South American started the year as number 82 in the world. After victories in June at the grass tournaments of Nottingham and Birmingham, she entered the top 20 through her performance in Toronto. She is still the world number 24. Haddad Maia won in Toronto against Iga Swiatek, the Polish number 1 in the world, and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic from Switzerland.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Simona #Halep #wins #time #Toronto #Pablo #Carreño #Busta #strongest #Montreal
Leave a Reply