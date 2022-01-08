At first sight an ordinary terraced house in Nijmegen. But behind the front door lies a spectacle in the interior field. Most special: the Gaudí-style bathroom. The house is for sale on Funda and it didn’t take long for it to go viral on Instagram.











In the sales advertisement, the broker speaks of a ‘playful split-level home’, where you ‘immediately get a holiday feeling’. In the kitchen, sitting at a dark green bar, you look out on bamboo in a tropical rainforest. In wallpaper form, yes.

Adjacent to the conservatory is a huge pond with rocks and a jacuzzi that even comes out of the ground automatically. But the gem of this house is the Gaudí bathroom. The typical mosaic tiles, the round shapes: there must be a lot of work in this.

On Instagram account Fundasfinest many people are impressed by the creativity. ‘I hope the new residents will leave it intact’, ‘what a pity that the bathroom is already finished, otherwise we would have chosen this’, ‘mosaic master’ and ‘nice idea for your bathroom dude!’, people write.

Conservatory and garden with pond. © Funda



African steppe

“Ah, it’s about the house in Tolhuis?”, says Janine Beentjes of Makelaarsland, the real estate agent who markets the house. It is not surprising that the house is receiving a lot of attention. ,,There have also been quite a few viewings, I cannot name an exact number. But there is quite a lot of interest.”

However, the house, which has been on the market since October 19, has not yet been sold. “The decor is of course sensitive to taste. We often see houses with special furnishings, but we also operate nationally,” says Beentjes.

Makelaarsland extends the atmosphere of the house to the surroundings. About the Hatertse Vennen nature reserve, within walking distance of Tolhuis: ‘In this nature reserve you imagine yourself on the African steppe’, the advertisement reads. If you would like to stay in Gaudí’s bathroom (with whirlpool), have a drink in the tropics or try to spot a giraffe in the nearby Hatertse Vennen, you can make an offer on the house. It’s yours for 350,000 euros.

The house in Tolhuis. © Funda





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about living here: