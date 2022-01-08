There will be another Lamborghini at the start of the 24h of Daytona, which will kick off the 2022 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship at the end of the month.

NTE Sport has in fact entered its # 42 Huracan GT3 Evo in the GTD Class entrusting it to Don Yount, Benjamin Hites, Jaden Conwright and Markus Palttala, waiting to define the plans for the rest of the season.

After the activities with Audi, the Dallas team has chosen to change the brand and in a very short time has managed to take the bull from Star-Spangled Racing, with which it is trying to familiarize as quickly as possible.

“I am really excited to officially start 2022 – said team owner Paul Mata – We have changed a lot of things in winter and I am proud of the program we have put together. We are delighted to be working with Chris Ward and Lamborghini Squadra Corse, we can’t wait to see what we can do with such a strong line-up. It will be a great season! “

Yount is ready to hit the track: “I’m looking forward to my seventh Daytona in a row, this may be the strongest line-up I’m involved in and I’m curious to see what we can do with NTE’s Lamborghini. It’s nice to be back in the car with Markus after our fourth place at Watkins Glen, while Benjamin was strong at Petit Le Mans. Jaden will be ready as always for the longer stints, we have a lot to prove. “

NTE Sport, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo Photo by: NTE Sport

Hites for his part begins a new adventure as a Junior driver of SantìAgata Bolognese: “I am very happy to participate for the first time in the 24h of Daytona. It is a great commitment and I am grateful to the NTE Sport team for giving me the opportunity to race again. with them. I know Jaden and Don, and I am convinced that with Markus we can fight for the podium. “

Conwright added: “It’s a great program and I’m happy to be part of it after winning the IMSA scholarship. I’m looking forward to working with everyone, thank NTE Sport for the opportunity and participating in my first career Daytona. it’s something I look forward to. It has been a busy and productive winter, working with IMSA and Lamborghini for the first time, but I can’t wait to finally start the season in one of the most important endurance races in the world! had a nice pace at both Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta, and can’t wait to share the car with Don, Benjamin and Markus again. “

Palttala comments: “I am very happy to be back with NTE Sport after a positive first weekend with Watkins Glen last June. Daytona is one of the biggest races on the calendar and the best thing is to start the season as early as January when everything in Europe is still stationary. I’ve never driven a Lamborghini before, but I’ve raced against it several times to know it’s a very competitive car. It’s quite similar to the Audi the team had last year, so even though we’ll have a lot to learn, I am confident that we can aim for a top result “.

“It’s the first time the four of us have shared a car, but we’ve all worked with the team before. I’ve already done a lot of good results with Don, Jaden was super at the Glen and the team really enjoyed Benjamin at Petit Le Mans. so I think we have a great GTD driver lineup. Can’t wait to go to Florida and start work on the Roar! “