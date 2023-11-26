From the family of Rutaceae. The scientific name is Citrus sinensis. L’sweet orangethe most common variety, is a hybrid between the bitter orange, Citrus aurantiumand the pomelo, Citrus paradisi. “ Good source of carbohydrates, provides most of the calories of the fruit: a medium orange, from 100 gramsbrings about 9.5 grams of carbohydratesof which approx 2.4 grams are fibers” he explains Gaia Gottardi, biologist, nutritionist. “The carbohydrates present are mostly simple, such as fructose and glucose“. Thanks to its nutritional properties and vitamin and antioxidant content, the orange is suitable for athletes.