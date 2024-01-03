The imminent publication of court documents with names associated with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein has created great expectationsas they are expected to include prominent figures already known such as Prince Andrew of England or former US President Bill Clinton, but also to reveal some unknowns.

(Also read: This space where several migrants were housed is closed in Denver).

Judge Loretta Preska, of the federal court for the Southern District of New York, ordered that as of January 1, they be made public the until now sealed documents of a civil case against Epstein in which the identity of some 190 people mentioned was hiddenand that can transcend at any time.

The financier committed suicide in 2019 in a federal prison in New York, where he awaited trial for allegedly creating a network of sex trafficking of minors in his mansions in the Big Apple and Florida. The youngest girls were 14 years old, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

The documents to be published are part of a defamation lawsuit filed in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's main accusers, against his ex-lover and partner, the British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell. The case was closed with an out-of-court settlement in 2017.

People associated with Epstein and Maxwell – especially men – are expected to be cited as friends, alleged collaborators or assistants in his crimes, witnesses and former workers, according to ABC News.

(Keep reading: What is known about four Colombians kidnapped in Mexico: there is a minor).

Nevertheless, The documents also include names of victims of Epstein's sexual abuse, who were often very young women. The identity of those who were minors or have not made public statements will remain hidden.

In addition, There are names that only appear on lists of potential witnesses or in search proposals for electronic documents.adds the string.

Many names are already known, since they were identified during the 2021 trial against Maxwell, sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the financier sexually abuse minors; They have either given interviews or been the subject of a complaint.

This undated exhibit image obtained on December 8, 2021 from the US District Court for the Southern District of New York shows British socialist Ghislaine Maxwell and American financier Jeffrey Epstein. See also Four unknowns about transplants from animals to humans Photo: AFP PHOTO / US District Court for the Southern District of New York

Family names

It is known that the case of Prince Andrew, whom Giuffre sued for sexual abuse and with whom she reached an out-of-court agreement, will be included.and also former President Clinton (1993-2001), identified by ABC News as 'John Doe 36', whom Giuffre unsuccessfully tried to subpoena to testify.

Clinton, against whom no charges are pending, appears on the passenger lists of Epstein's flights to different countries, but his possible presence on one of the financier's islands is not clear, something that Giuffre claims but he denies.

Among the unknowns is 'Jane Doe 162', a woman who testified to having been with Prince Andrew, Maxwell and Giuffre in the financier's mansion in New York, the same media reports.

(We recommend: New York registered an earthquake that was not felt, is it dangerous?).

It should be remembered that Epstein, even after his conviction in 2008 for pimping a minor in Florida and being registered as a sex offenderwas a figure with important connections in the United States and beyond, especially among elites across the political and social spectrum..

He has been linked to former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former lawyer Alan Dershowitz, academic Noam Chomsky and filmmaker Woody Allen, among others.

Judge Preska set the date of January 1 to give anyone who opposed the publication of their name time to object. although he gave the lawyers of at least one victim, 'Jane Doe 107', time until January 22 to prove that she is in danger in the country where she lives if she is identified.

EFE