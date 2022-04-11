By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The opposition leader in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said on Monday that the group will continue to search for the 27 signatures needed to create a CPI to investigate allegations of corruption in the Ministry of Education. , after an operation taken over by the government resulted in the removal of three names from the list over the weekend.

According to Randolfe, the support of senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) has already been agreed, who has not yet put his name on the list of support for the request for the creation of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI). There are, therefore, two more senators to complete the required minimum of 27 signatures.

“We in the Opposition will continue our efforts to increase subscriptions. I already have the guarantee and commitment of Senator Marcelo Castro. With that, two more signatures are missing. We will work hard this week and next to succeed and have the investigation of the Bolsolão of the MEC”, said the leader of the Opposition in a video released by his adviser this Monday.

The deadline offered by Randolfe to seek signatures is due, in part, to the Easter holiday this week and the Tiradentes holiday next week, occasions when there is a traditional emptying of Congress.

Randolfe had already warned, on Friday, when he had 27 signatures, that the government – ​​and especially the Civil House – was undertaking an operation to prevent the formalization of the CPI in an election year. A Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry has little power to punish those involved, but it can wreak havoc on image and political capital. Sought after still on Friday, neither the Planalto Palace nor the Civil House responded to a request for comment.

The task of obtaining more signatures for the minimum necessary or even getting a number that guarantees a good margin faces the difficulty of the complaints involving evangelical pastors, generating the interpretation, among some senators, that any support for the CPI could cause discomfort with the religious group.

On the other hand, given the government’s effort to remove parliamentarians during the weekend, the withdrawal of new signatures can be considered unlikely.

The MEC is the target of suspicions that range from the alleged collection of bribes by pastors – who would have transit in the folder at the request of President Jair Bolsonaro – to the release of resources, the irregular allocation of funds and overpricing in bus purchases.

Part of the suspected irregularities that fall on the portfolio are the subject of investigations by the Federal Police. One of them even involves the now ex-minister of the portfolio Milton Ribeiro.

