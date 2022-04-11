It could have been a real tragedy, but luckily someone noticed it just in time for that 4 year old boy was unprotected on a merry-go-round. While the other little ones were all properly seated with the safety harness fastened, he did not have one. Tragedy narrowly missed in Sydney.

The accident that could have had fatal outcomes for the child took place on the afternoon of Sunday 10 April 2022 on the Free Fall carousel located inside the Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia. Of course today the attraction is closed.

The organizers of this amusement park had to close that carousel for safety reasons after a 4-year-old boy was in danger of dying because the security device of his car seat was not active.

Together with other children, Tristan Curtis he got on the merry-go-round. But the safety device did not come down on his chair, as regularly happened to the children seated next to it. The restraint was open on his head and not locked for his safety.

Sky Boustani Curtishis mother, was on the ground and saw the whole scene feeling a sense of helplessness because he could not do anything.

My husband and I weren’t tall enough to reach it. They just didn’t lower his harness, they didn’t check him.

4-year-old child without protection on a merry-go-round: attraction closed

Fortunately, just before the launch, some present noticed the fact, otherwise Tristan would have died. A witness said that the operator had not noticed anything.

They pushed the emergency stop button, but the operator couldn’t get the carousel down and someone had to get up there and jump their child into their arms. Spectators had to scream to stop the race.

Tristan is autistic and it was not easy to understand how the child was after that terrible experience. The Free Fall has been closed.