Each country establishes its own official holidays. Dates on which important events for the nation are commemorated. In the United States there are eight recognized federal holidays, so it is on the list of those that offer the least to its citizens. But when is the next one? Are there any in April?

According to the United States government, The first official holiday is January 1, commemorating the new year. Since then two more have been enjoyed. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated on the third Monday in January; and Presidents' Day, which is commemorated on the third Monday in February. Which one is next?

Although there are no official holidays during March, most Americans can take some days off for the so-called Spring Break. The bad news is that, after that, there are several weeks without any kind of rest. In fact, Throughout April, there is no official holiday in the North American nation.

The next official holiday in the United States is Memorial Day o Memorial Day, celebrated on the last Monday in May to honor those who died serving the country's armed forces.

Later, on June 19, Liberation Day or Juneteenth is celebrated. That is followed by July 4, that is, Independence Day. Then, Labor Day is commemorated on the first Monday in September, and Columbus Day is celebrated on the second Monday in October.

Towards the end of the year, Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 to honor those who have served in the United States armed forces. Later comes Thanksgiving Day, which takes place on the fourth Thursday of November. The last official holiday in the United States is December 25, corresponding to Christmas.

The next US holiday will commemorate those killed in battle. Photo:iStock Share

Should you be paid more if you work on a holiday in the United States?

Although there is still time to celebrate an official holiday in the United States, it is worth knowing What are the laws that protect you if you have to work.

The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) clarifies that employers are not required to make additional payments to people who must work on a weekend or holiday, so If you go to work on any of the days listed above, you will be paid the normal rate.