with videoThe search for a new cabinet is in danger of reaching an impasse now that NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt has called off the discussions. PVV, VVD and BBB have no desire to talk about a minority cabinet as Omtzigt wants. There is also no prospect of another majority cabinet.
Hans van Soest
Latest update:
07-02-24, 22:04
