oppomobile The manufacturer of cell phones and electronic products has gained great relevance in Mexico, since the Chinese brand has surpassed Apple in the share of shipments to the country, according to the Counterpoint technology consultancy.

According to the data presented, only during the first quarter of 2023, shipments of OPPO reached a share of 12.6%, 0.6% more than Apple who only got 12 points in the same period.

Meanwhile, the companies that continue to lead the market are Samsung and Motorola, which obtained first and second place with 27.1% and 22.6% of the total shipping quotas to Mexico.

Counterpoint data indicates that Samsung and Motorola lead the share of shipments with 50% of the total, while OPPO continues to increase its shipment figures to Mexico as it increases its presence in Latin American countries.

For the consultant OPPO is still a risk, given that attributes its success in Mexico to the main mobile phone service providers, such as Telcel.

Despite the fact that the sending of Manzana has decreased during this period, the consultancy indicates that the company of American origin has remained firm as it has boosted the volume of shipments of its devices. This aspect has kept the company as one of the most profitable for its sales like Samsung.

According to Counterpoint, during the first quarter of 2023, in Mexico and other countries, Apple and Samsung dominated operating profits globally with 95% of them. This situation has led other smartphone manufacturers to fight for the rest of the operating profits in the world.