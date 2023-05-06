Hidalgo.- Unknown people poisoned 30 dogs in the El Huixmí subdivision, in Pachuca, for which citizens are organizing a march for this Sunday, to demand that the authorities arrest those responsible and do justice.

In addition, the hypothesis is being handled that the pets were possibly murdered, in preparation for a wave of robberies and assaults against the residents of that sector.

They poison pets

Some 30 dogs were poisoned by one or more people, in recent days, in the El Huixmí subdivision, and the neighbors, in addition to lamenting the painful death of their pets, warned that they will proceed legally, and there is already a list of suspects, reports the Political Animal medium.

It was in a single night that the pets and guardians of the families died in a matter of minutes, after they were given poisoned food, adds the Excelsior newspaper.

A veterinarian who attended the case said that they used an industrial chemical to kill the animals, this crime was committed by "someone with knowledge in the matter…, they made sure it was 100 percent fatal."

A dog that ingests poison, if it is made to vomit, can be saved, but in this case, they did not give that opportunity, he said.

María de Jesús “N”, inhabitant of the El Huixmí subdivision, when saying that her dog was killed, assured that a person was throwing poisoned eggs and tuna, that they threw that food inside the houses, so that the pets could eat it.

The mayor of Pachuca, Sergio Baños Rubio, described what happened as an “atrocious crime”, that this Municipality, which is “animalist and environmentalist”, is committed to protecting the lives of pets, so the case will be investigated until with those responsible.

March

The residents of the El Huixmí subdivision have organized and are calling on all citizens to a march-protest against animal abuse in Pachuca.

The appointment is on Sunday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m., it will leave the Bioparque and in front of High School 1, say the organizers.

double tragedy

Among the dogs killed by the poison, there is “Baltón”, a German shepherd dog, which, in addition to being company for its two masters, was also their guide, since the couple is blind, neither of them can see.