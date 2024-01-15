The fight for victory in the car category of the 2024 Dakar is heating up, with two great champions competing for the Touareg trophy. These are Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb, who are less than 25 minutes apart in the general classification and, with four days to go until the finish in Yanbu, nothing has been decided.

However, a navigation problem for the Frenchman meant that the Spaniard took precious minutes away from him, although everything seemed to be in his favor if you look at the time records. The Bahrain Raid .

“It was a difficult day for us, not what we expected,” said the Frenchman. “We pushed hard throughout the stage, the pace was good, but we lost time looking for a waypoint, about ten minutes, so Carlos [Sainz] he managed to get six minutes back, and that's what it is. It's not what we wanted to do, but in the end it's life, it's the Dakar.”

Photo by: ASO #203 Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter: Sebastien Loeb, Fabian Lurquin

“We had to change course to try to find him, we didn't see him and we had to go back five kilometers to find the starting point,” said Sébastien Loeb. “We more or less lost what we gained yesterday. It's always difficult for the cars in the Dakar, so I'm taking things one day at a time… hoping things will be good the next day.”

Now the Frenchman will have to leave for the ninth special test, 417 timed kilometers in the direction of Al-Ula, where he wants to make up time on the Spaniard for the last days of the toughest race in the world, which he has never managed to win, despite being sixth driver in history with the highest number of stages won, with 26.