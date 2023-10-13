The bridge afternoon in the senior complex in Amsterdam South is canceled this week: due to the “Week of Loneliness”, the room that our game circle rents there twice a month is not available. In the residential landscape for people over 55 in Groningen, many activities are organized in this same week because of the “Week of Encounters”. Not to lose a beat: nothing beats Groningen!

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]