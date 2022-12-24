Now that I’m retired, I’m getting all my girlfriends out of the stable. Neat people. We have been vaccinated and have been dating for years. We are no longer too fat and we drink in moderation. Only Putin made us wake up in a rage. Girlfriend one only showers three times a week, with the other “19 degrees is the max”. I leave the diner of number three with chattering teeth, longing for liters of wine, a carton of cigarettes and firing until a bikini suffices.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]