Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR was announced with a trailer from Microids: this is the virtual reality version of the remake of the classic shooter announced some time ago, which apparently also has a exit date: will be available from July 13 on Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR, Steam VR and Pico 4.

As you will remember from the presentation of Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission at TGS 2022, the game developed by Virtuallyz Gaming reinterprets the style of the original 1987 Taito by adding a cartoonish touch to the visual rendering of the experience.

In the single player campaign of Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR we will take on the role of a special agent engaged in fighting a criminal organization that deals in arms and drug trafficking under the orders of the mysterious General Viper, and who is developing a new, fearsome instrument of destruction.

The campaign, made up of six levels, will be accompanied by a survival mode in which we will have to survive the onslaught of endless hordes of enemies, exploiting the power of a rather large arsenal, which includes machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers.