Ukraine, the Vatican’s peace mission comes to life: Cardinal Zuppi in Kiev

Takes shape the “peace mission” of the Vatican. Today, in fact, the cardinal Matthew Maria Zuppi is in Kiev. This was announced by the Holy See, explaining that in the days of 5 he was born in June 6thZuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), will pay a visit to the Ukrainian capital as envoy “special” by Pope Francis.

“It is – explains the Vatican – an initiative whose main purpose is to listen in depth to the Ukrainian authorities about the possible ways to reach a just peace and support gestures of humanity that help ease tensions”.

Moscow: “Ukrainian offensive repelled: 250 soldiers killed”

In the meantime, the Kremlin makes it known that it has “repulsed a large-scale offensive” of the Ukrainian forces a Donetsk, annexed by Moscow, as fighting intensified along the border. The Defense Ministry says Russian forces killed more than last night 250 Ukrainian soldiers during the offensive of the Kiev army in the region. A total of six mechanized battalions and two of Ukrainian tanks were involved – he specified.

Furthermore, again according to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has been preparing a “great counteroffensive“, intending to retake territories lost since the start of the “military operation” in February 2022. The Russian military also said it had rejected a “sabotage group of Ukrainian terrorists” who was trying to cross the border near the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, in the region of Belgorod.

Subscribe to the newsletter

