Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Almost a week after the seizure of a truck with a dry box that allegedly transported fuel illegally on Bahía del Carmen street in the Rincón de Urías neighborhood in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on the 22nd of this month, the operation continues in that area.

Elements of the federal forces from both Sedena, FGR, Pemex surveillance personnel, Mazatlan Firefighters and Municipal Protection are in an address that served as a warehouse whose metal curtain is open and where you can see the work inside said property and outside, a retro excavator machine was in charge of carrying out some excavations to try to locate some interconnection with the pipelines that are located in that area.

In the place there are approximately 20 people among those who protect the place such as those who are working and others supervising.

Operation continues in clandestine takeover of Pemex in Mazatlan | Photo: Víctor Torres/ Debate

What is appreciated is that I function as a terminal of a motor transport company it is now what could have functioned as a warehouse to extract fuel illegally.

Personnel from the Attorney General’s Office are also in the place carrying out the pertinent investigations on said property and to be able to find the whereabouts of those who stole said energy.