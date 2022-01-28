Netflix Y Mattel are still determined to take advantage of the franchise of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. So much so that a new movie was recently announced live action based on the franchise, tentatively named Masters of the Universe.

The project was in development for a long time. sony pictures, but it did not materialize. The plans passed into the hands of Netflix, which will start filming in the summer of this year.

Masters of the Universe already has an actor for He-Man

But Sony In any case, it will participate and it will be on the distribution side; will take over in China. in the address are Adam Y Aaron Nee, who previously worked at Lost City.

As for the script, it’s from David Callaham. This writer is responsible for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Y Wonder Woman 1984, so he has a lot of experience handling fantasy with heroic elements in the movies.

It is also known which actor will play the Prince Adam, and of course, to he-man. Is Kyle Allen, who recently participated in the film West Side Story from steven spielberg.

As for the story, it will be a little different from the one handled by both the toys of Mattel like the original cartoon filming. Be supposed to Adam he is an orphan and later discovers that he is a prince destined to be the savior of a distant land.

The story of this movie is a little different

So he must quickly learn to control his power and the importance of saving his true home from an evil force. Robert Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films, talked about what this film represents.

first said ‘Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imagination of an entire generation of children with the message of becoming the best version of themselves’. Then he talked about what they want to achieve.

Brenner highlighted “With our partners at Netflix, we hope to show audiences that anything can happen in Eternia.”

To the above, he added“We continue to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle Skeletor in this epic live-action saga.”.

His words confirm at once that this villain is back. Both he and he-man They are characters that cannot be missing in the franchise of the Masters of the Universe.

