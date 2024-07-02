Opera GX integrates new free functions into its artificial intelligence “Aria” that will revolutionize the tool.

Starting July 1, 2024, users of Opera GX will be able to download the new update completely free of charge, which will come with multiple changes and the latest features for its artificial intelligence called “Aria”.

New features are:

Image Generator: Users will be able to create images with the help of artificial intelligence, and can regenerate them if they don’t look the way you like. You can use this tool up to 30 times per day.

Users will be able to create images with the help of artificial intelligence, and can regenerate them if they don’t look the way you like. You can use this tool up to 30 times per day. Voice emission: A screen reader that allows you to convert any text into speech, perfect for those users who prefer to listen rather than read or to do 2 or more things at the same time.

A screen reader that allows you to convert any text into speech, perfect for those users who prefer to listen rather than read or to do 2 or more things at the same time. Contextual understanding of images : Aria analyzes what an image is about or what it shows. This feature can be used for many things, from simply figuring out what something is to solving your math homework by just taking a photo.

: Aria analyzes what an image is about or what it shows. This feature can be used for many things, from simply figuring out what something is to solving your math homework by just taking a photo. Chat improvements: You can generate summaries of any conversations you have with Aria and receive feeds of the information the AI ​​used to respond to you.

Source: Opera GX

OPERA GX: How can I open Aria?

To use artificial intelligence Opera GX You will have to go to the extensions page located on the left side of the screen, then log in with your account and use these features.

The browser also comes with a new Command Line for its artificial intelligence, an additional window so you don’t have to open Aria from the extensions section. This can be activated by pressing “ctrl + /” or “cmd + /” on Mac.

Tell us, what do you think about Opera GX's renewed artificial intelligence? Would you be willing to change your browser?