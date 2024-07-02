User Reddit with the nickname MrJr01 showed a children’s problem that his nephew could not solve. The man’s publication confused Internet users: many of them also did not find the answer to the task.

“My little nephew asked me to help him with a task: he needs to find six differences,” the author of the post said. The man attached a photo of two pictures to the post, which depict a boy fishing.

Most users admitted that they had failed to solve the task. In their opinion, the same picture had been mistakenly printed twice. “The images are identical,” “There are no differences,” they wrote. One commentator joked that he had managed to spot the differences. “The boy in the first picture is called Tim, and in the second, Jim,” he joked.

Earlier, there was a report about a math problem for kids, the solution to which outraged Reddit users. In it, schoolchildren were asked to indicate how many tens and units there are in the number “27”.