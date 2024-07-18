OpenAI has a ready new model of artificial intelligence nicknamed Strawberry. What is it? Not much is known, to be honest, but in short and in simple terms, one could say that Strawberry would allow an ever closer approach to general artificial intelligence. One of the functions would be to predict and plan the internet searches that users want to do. At the moment, it is not possible to know when such an AI will be available to the public.

An OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters: “We want our AI models to see and understand the world as much as we do. Exploring new capabilities for this technology is common practice in the industry and is based on the shared belief that these systems will improve their reasoning ability over time.”

As revealed in 2023, Strawberry would be able to solve math and science problems at the same level as an elementary school student. and, moreover, it would demonstrate reasoning abilities similar to those of a human being. In short, a “Super AI” as it has already been defined, capable of outclassing previous models of artificial intelligence such as, for example, the now very famous Chat GPT.

Everything we know

OpenAI recently showed its AI classification methods based on five levels: AI that uses conversational language with users (level 1), solves problems at the level of a human doctorate (level 2), AI that can perform multi-day tasks according to user instructions (level 3), AI that proposes new innovations (level 4), AI that performs organizational tasks (level 5).

As explained by OpenAI, their artificial intelligence is stuck at the first level, but they are close to reaching the second. The startup’s COO Brad Lightcap said: “We’re going to start to see AI handle more difficult tasks in a more advanced way. We’re just starting to scratch the surface of how well these models can reason.”

Another source close to OpenAI said that the AI ​​was tested on a powerful benchmark used for mathematical problems in themed leagues and scored over 90%, but did not specify whether it was Strawberry or the other “Q” project, which could simply be the precursor to the aforementioned model. In January 2024, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the WEF in Davos: “It will change the world a lot less than we think, and it will change jobs a lot less than we think.”

Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI

Competitive AI and Possible Strawberry Release Date

While OpenAI is increasingly strengthening its artificial intelligence, other multinationals are certainly not standing by and watching. Google, for example, is making its Gemini AI betterwith a new feature that will allow the app to set alarms and timers without the need for the Assistant. Microsoft has released the Microsoft Designer app in the store which allows you to create images with AI.

With regard to Halfthe latter will rely on public Facebook and Instagram posts to train its artificial intelligence. An initiative that was not shared by everyone and, for this reason, Zuckerberg’s company has put, for a short period of time, on its social media the function for each profile to oppose the training of artificial intelligence.

When will Strawberry be released? The release date of this revolutionary model which, with even more conviction, challenges human intelligence it is still unknown. The new AI of OpenAi would still be in development and, moreover, there is a lot of secrecy in talking about it. Strawberry is nothing more than the continuation of Q Star announced in November 2023 and considered a turning point in the world of artificial intelligence.