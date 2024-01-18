David F. Sandberg is ready to return to his horror roots after a long stint directing superhero films (including Shazam!). As reported by The Hollywood Report, in fact, a very special new project has been made official.

Until Dawna horror title released in 2015 that tells the frightening events of a group of friends obsessed by a mysterious murderous figure, is ready to become a film.

He is working on the adaptation of the screenplay Gary Dauberman, known for his writing work on IT, Annabelle and The Nun. In short, there are insiders, and they are some truly tempting names.

The official start of the works arrived with the publication of a detail collaboration contract between Sony and Dauberman, which actually involves many other big names in cinema: among these Lotta Losten and Roy Lee.

Until Dawn is considered one of the best horror titles of the last generation: arriving on PS4 as an exclusive, it tells of the frightening mountain adventure of a group of friends. The title was also among the candidates for best narrative at the 2015 edition of The Game Awards.

PlayStation seems intent on getting serious about gaming cinematographic and serial adaptations: only in 2023 have we witnessed the release of important works such as The Last of Us and bets such as Gran Turismo and Twisted Metal.



