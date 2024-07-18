The domestic violence has existed since the Genesis of the humanitythe physical strength of the man makes him believe that he has a free pass to to abuseboth of its couplelike the rest of the members of the family.

Fortunately, lately this social burden has been placed, little by little, in the spotlight of the society and in the consciousness of the men.

The domestic abuse that for decades were considered normal, today they are pointed out as actions of cowardice and prepotency.

There is still a long way to go, a long way to go so that man I managed to understand that the biological differences between him and the woman They do not make one superior to the other, each gender it has virtuesEach gender has its potential and in a successful marriage, the virtues of each element of the couple are taken advantage of.

Likewise, there is still a long way to go before parents understand that children are not our property, that we brought them into the world without their permission and that therefore we have an enormous commitment to them, a commitment not only in the area of ​​subsistence, but also in that of education and the healthy development of the individual.

Domestic violence cannot be justified, nor can it be normalized. Domestic violence is a social burden that every civilized society must banish.

Making Mexico a country of respect means ending domestic violence.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to end domestic violence.

Thank you so much.

Los Mochis, Sinaloa, July 18, 2024.

