Many people have some fear of Artificial intelligence, Well, predictions about the development of this type of technology predict devastating consequences for humanity, which have been enhanced by science fiction.

Even so, there are companies like Open AIa non-profit organization that seeks to develop Artificial Intelligence that generates a community benefit.

Following that line of work is like Open AI the company directed by Sam Atman, has presented GPT-4 a new, more powerful phase of the first version of GPT that was developed in 2018 and of the version of GPT-3.5 the code that runs ChatGPT, which promises to be amazing.

GPT stands for Generative Pretrained Transformer. and it is an artificial language model developed by OpenAI that has been trained with a large amount of information to answer almost any question autonomously.

With the release of GPT-4, the developer company, OpenAI promises a more dynamic and collaborative interaction as broader knowledge and diverse skills have been integrated to solve problems with greater precision.

The company has emphasized the creativity that it gave to GPT-4, as they highlight that among its new capabilities are advanced writing tasks, composing songs, writing scripts and more.

Likewise, GPT-4 will accept images as input to interact and we will have to continue interacting through text. However, the results obtained will continue to be presented textually.

OpenAI also promises that this new update will deliver human-level performance, as the company tested GPT-4 exams designed specifically for humans, which were successfully passed with this new phase, even more so than in the form that GPT-3.5 did it.

Despite the fact that ChatGPT continues to grow by leaps and bounds, up to now its creators hope that this technology will continue to grow gradually since perhaps the release of a more powerful Artificial Intelligence could mean a drastic change to how the world is currently perceived.