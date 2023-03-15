Electoral political polls today March 15, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Schlein effect in the polls: the new secretary of the Democratic Party, in fact, makes the dem fly in the consensus, while Fdi falls back by almost half a percentage point: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, Fratelli d’Italia, which remains firmly in first place, dropped by 0.4 percent and fell back to 30.3%. The Democratic Party, as mentioned, grew by almost one percentage point. The Dems, in fact, earn 0.8% and thus rise to 19.8%.

The 5 Star Movement is also doing well, returning above 16 percent (16.1% to be precise) by gaining 0.4 percent in a week.

The Lega remained stable at 8.8%, while the Third Pole dropped to 7.5%, dropping by half a percentage point. Forza Italia does not take advantage of it, which actually falls back to 6.4 percent, while among the other minor parties both the Italian Left/Greens and +Europe are growing.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.