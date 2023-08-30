OpenAI, developer of the popular chatbot ChatGPT, based on generative artificial intelligence, has asked a federal court in San Francisco to dismiss part of two lawsuits by authors, including comedian Sarah Silverman, who accused the company of infringing their copyrights. .

OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, took aim on Monday at what it called “ancillary” claims, telling the court that the text created by ChatGPT does not violate authors’ rights to their books.

OpenAI has also denied the authors’ main claim that using their books to train ChatGPT infringes their copyrights, but did not ask the court on Monday to dismiss those claims.

Representatives for OpenAI and the authors did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Two groups of authors filed class action lawsuits against OpenAI earlier this summer, accusing the company of illegally including their books among the data it used to train ChatGPT to respond to text messages.

Silverman’s group has also filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms. Others have filed similar lawsuits against companies like Google, Microsoft and Stability AI for training their AI.

OpenAI responded on Monday to the authors’ claim that text generated by ChatGPT constitutes “derivative works” of their books that indirectly infringes their copyrights.

The company claims that the authors have not shown that the output of ChatGPT is similar enough to their work to prove copyright infringement. (Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington. Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida).