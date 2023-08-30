Saturday night fans of tigers lived between the day before the duel in front of UNAM cougars. As is customary, they talked about what they imagined could happen in the match and recalled old matches or memorable goals. And there was one character in particular who appeared without fail in each of the stories: André-Pierre Gignac.
The French soccer player has a marked paternity over the Unamites. He has scored a goal for them seventeen times and in his first tournament playing in Mexico, he went, scored and turned around in Ciudad Universitaria. That is why the fans were so saddened when they heard the news that their historic scorer would not have made the trip to CDMX due to an ankle injury.
Beyond the game on Sunday, what worried them was knowing the severity of the injury. Find out if they were keeping him for a prevention issue, or if he would be away from the field for a longer time. Therein lay the nerves. Because they trust Nico Ibañez, yes, but André-Pierre Gignac, the number ten player who was born in France to play in Nuevo León, is someone you always want to count on. More so now that he is so close to scoring his two hundredth goal.
For the peace of mind of all these fans, Vladimir García informs that André-Pierre Gignac is already working alongside his teammates ahead of tomorrow’s game against him Saints Lagoon.
Who is in doubt is the central defender Samir Caetano, who suffered a severe blow last Sunday in the match against Pumas, which Tigres lost by a score of 2-1.
