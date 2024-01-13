We urgently call on all Member States of the United Nations to immediately cease and cease providing political and moral support, and economic or military assistance, to the actions of state or non-state actors that commit violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law. human rights, some of which constitute serious breaches of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The actions taken in conflicts taking place in different parts of the world, and the reaction to them by powerful non-belligerent States therein, threaten to fatally undermine the universal applicability of international norms essential for the protection of non-combatant civilians and their rights. fundamentals, and with it, the credibility of our mandates, referring to situations in certain countries.

The worrying gradual and continued erosion of these universal standards has been observed in various conflicts over the last two decades, particularly since the declaration of the “war on terror.” However, the numerous recent armed conflicts raise fears of the complete dismantling of standards and protection systems that took decades to build. We feel obliged to remind Member States of the following basic safeguards, which all are obliged to respect, and must also ensure that others also respect them.

Collective punishment, indiscriminate or targeted attacks against civilians, medical facilities and their personnel, religious or residential buildings, markets or educational institutions, as well as the forced displacement of the population or their deportation, the taking of hostages, sexual violence, Looting and pillage, arbitrary detentions and slavery are conduct prohibited by international law.

In the event of urgent military necessity, or when it is claimed that a particular facility has lost its protected status, the burden of proof falls on whoever attacks those facilities and not on those who are being attacked, that is, the civilians in them. they reside or take refuge.

Starving the population, as well as depriving them of access to adequate food and shelter, water, fuel and medicine, are prohibited conduct. Belligerents in conflicts are obliged to allow humanitarian aid, and appropriate assistance access to areas under their military control. Non-belligerent States have to ensure compliance with this obligation, and are bound by their own obligations under international law not to facilitate or secure actions or agreements in violation of those rules.

We remind UN Member States that there are mechanisms in national, regional and international organizations to seek remedy and reparation for violations of fundamental human rights, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Such mechanisms can and must be vigorously and impartially activated, not only against those who perpetrate those violations, but also against those who, vested with authority in any instance, encourage, facilitate or otherwise avoid taking measures to prevent the commission of such crimes.

It is imperative that non-belligerent Member States immediately desist from actions or omissions that undermine international human rights standards, principles and safeguards, including those taken as allies and supporters.

We look forward to your immediate and active support. A specific area in which we would appreciate the support of all Member States would be to ensure our free and unrestricted access to all countries, as independent UN human rights experts, to enable the fulfillment of our mandates to assist the international community in its proclaimed aspiration to promote the protection of universal human rights throughout the world, without distinction or discrimination.

Francesca Albanese She is Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories; Shaheen Sardar Ali is a member of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran; Mohamed BaBaiker He is Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in Eritrea; Richard Bennett He is Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in Afghanistan; Carlos Castresana Fernandez He is Commissioner of the Human Rights Commission in South Sudan; Paul of Greiff He is Commissioner of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine; Isha Dyfan is an independent expert on the human rights situation in Somalia; Vrinda Grover she is commissioner of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine; Sara Hossain is a member of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Islamic Republic of Iran; Miloon Kothari He is Commissioner of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem and Israel; Anais Marin She is Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in Belarus; Hanny Megally He is Commissioner of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic; Juan Mendez is an expert of the International Independent Expert Mechanism to Promote Racial Justice and Equality in the Context of Law Enforcement; Paulo Sergio Pinheiro is president of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic; Javid Rehman is special rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran; Yasmin Sooka is chairperson of the South Sudan Human Rights Commission; Lynn Welchman She is Commissioner of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, and Fortuné Gaetan Zongo She is Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Burundi.

