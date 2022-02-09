Open Foundation, asked for a postponement of judgment for Matteo Renzi, Maria Elena Boschi and Marco Carrai for illegal party financing

The prosecutor of Florence asked for the indictment for 15 suspects, of which 4 are companiesas part of the investigation into Open foundation. Among these the senator and leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi and the honorable Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti. The hearing will be held on April 4 before the judge of the court of Florence.

Renzi is charged for illegal party financing together with the lawyer Alberto Bianchi, former president of the Open Foundation, to entrepreneurs Marco Carrai and Patrizio Donnini, to Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti.

There were two episodes of corruption for the exercise of the function that come disputed both to the honorable Pd Luca Lotti, former member of the foundation’s board of directors and government figure between 2014 and 2017, a period in which, according to the accusations, he would have worked for regulatory provisions favorable to the companies that had financed Open, Toto Costruzioni and British American Tobacco. The accusations also include an episode of alleged self-laundering and trafficking in illicit flu.

Open, Renzi denounces the prosecutors of Florence. “I have not committed any crimes”

Matteo Renzi “proceeded to sign one formal criminal complaint against the magistrates Creazzo, Turco, Nastasi. The deed signed by the senator will be forwarded to the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office, competent on Florentine colleagues, for violation of article 68 of the Constitution, of law 140/2003 and article 323 of the penal code “.

This is what we read in a note from the press office of the leader of Italia viva. “Renzi asked to be heard by the Genoese prosecutors reserving the right to produce material to corroborate the criminal complaint against Creazzo, Turco, Nastasi”. “I have not committed any crimes, I hope that the Florentine magistrates can in conscience say the same”, says Renzi.

Renzi: “Finally trial in the Chamber and not in the media”

“Finally it begins the process in the classrooms and not just in the media. And citizens will now be able to realize what it is the challenge of the accusation is fragile and how scandalous are the methods used by the Florence prosecutor’s office “.

This is what the press office of Matteo Renzi, leader of Italy alive, in a note, which still reads: “It is useful to remember that the request was signed by the Prosecutor Creazzo, sanctioned for sexual harassment by the CSM; by the Deputy Prosecutor Turkishwho wanted the arrest of Renzi’s parents then canceled by the Court of Freedom and the Prosecutor Nastasis, accused by an officer of the Carabinieri of having polluted the crime scene in the context of the death of the MPS executive David Rossi. These are the accusers. ”

Renzi, he still remembers in the communiqué, “in recent weeks he had asked to be questioned after the prosecutors had responded to the defense’s requests. These answers never arrived. For this reason, in the coming weeks, Senator Renzi’s defense reserves the right to produce memoirs. defensive in view of the preliminary hearing even before the parliamentary debate in the Senate on the conflict of attribution which will be held reasonably in March “.