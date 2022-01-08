Sustainability, accessibility, zero emissions. All values ​​that Opel takes into consideration in launching new models on the market and in developing strategies for the future: innovating yes, but in a green way, respecting the environment, considering that the issue of sustainability is central to the German company, always at the forefront in the energy transition. And keeping faith with a concept as important as that of democratization: Each model offers new technologies available only on higher segment products to make them accessible to a wider audience.

Opel’s vision can be summed up with the term “Greenovation“. A concept that for the Russelsheim-based company encompasses several meanings: 80% of the range also offered with electrified low-emission engines; the ever closer goal of an all-electric breakthrough; dynamic and technological solutions to protect driving pleasure; use of recyclable materials with a lower impact in terms of CO2; a continuous search for advanced and innovative solutions, such as the Opel Vivaro-e HydroGen, the first Opel fuel cell vehicle. The electric transition of the German house was led by the new ones Mokka-e and Corsa-e: according to Opel they are “The demonstration of how new social demands can be accepted, with numerous options previously reserved for higher segment models, simple to use and fun to drive, all with zero emissions”.