Western Europe remains the main market for Opel. Despite the Coronavirus pandemic and the shortage of semiconductors affecting the automotive sector worldwide, in 2021 the German brand’s market share in the European car market increased by 0.1% compared to 2020, reaching 4.3. %. Part of this success is driven by the growth that Opel has achieved on the home market, the German one, where it recorded an annual market share of 6.2% with a total of approximately 162,000 new registrations.

The driving force behind Opel’s European sales was the new Corsa: In 2021, the sixth generation of the legendary small car had almost 50,000 registrations in Germany alone, a result that makes this car the most popular small car on the German market in the past twelve months. In the United Kingdom, the new Corsa was also crucial for Opel’s business: almost 41,000 units sold of the little German, a figure that allowed it to become the best-selling car on the British market in 2021. The range of commercial vehicles also received some success in Britain, in particular that part of the range that competes in the electrified segment: the new Vivaro-e, in fact, was the best-selling battery electric light commercial vehicle of 2021 e, Vauxhall (the brand with which Opel operates in the United Kingdom) the number one brand in the electric commercial vehicle industry.

“We have one of the youngest ranges on the market, with models that are experiencing great success such as the Opel Corsa and Opel Mokka, including battery-electric versions – said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, CEO of Opel – We are now in an ideal position to go on the attack and further increase our market share. We expect to receive a further boost from the new Opel Astra and Opel Astra Sports Tourer and also from the new Opel Grandland: these three new models will also be offered in exciting plug-in hybrid versions“.