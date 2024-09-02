Opel’s proposal for electrification combined with the world of motorsport can be summed up in the Rally Race Electric. A car that we have known well for a long time, and which has recently caught the attention of the Gamescom in Cologne, the world’s largest computer and video game trade fair. Here, the car shone as a true show car, sporting a bold yellow, black and white livery.

Innovative design and advanced technologies

The design of the Corsa Rally Electric was created by the talented creatives at #blackfishdesign, that have been able to combine aesthetics and functionality. In addition to the livery mentioned above, this special Corsa Rally Electric also features the rims and brake calipers in bright yellowelements that add a touch of dynamism and style, making the car high-performance and also aesthetically appealing.

Special look for the Opel Corsa Rally Electric

The “Gamescom Special Edition” is not only a statement of style, but according to Opel it also represents the cutting edge in production technology and Motorsports Components. In concrete terms, it is a demonstration of how the cutting edge design can integrate seamlessly with a series of innovative technological solutions.

A pioneering championship

This exclusive Opel Corsa Rally Electric was on display until Sunday, August 25 at Gamescom in Cologne. We remind you that the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup is the world’s first electric single-make rally championship, and it is an initiative that has already reached its fourth season. This championship has not only revolutionized the rally landscape, but according to the Blitz brand it has also inspired fans and participants, creating a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts.