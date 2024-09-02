The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing on the east coast in the morning, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some western areas with the possibility of fog or light fog forming, and winds light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust..

The center said in its daily weather report that the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to moderate at times, with the first high tide at 14:22, the second high tide at 01:14, the first low tide at 19:16, and the second low tide at 08:03. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves will be light, with the first high tide at 10:17, the second high tide at 22:06, the first low tide at 16:24, and the second low tide at 04:23..

Below is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels tomorrow.:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Maximum Humidity Minimum Humidity

Abu Dhabi 46 30 95 15

Dubai 45 30 70 10

Sharjah 45 29 70 10

Ajman 46 31 80 15

Umm Al Quwain 44 30 70 20

Ras Al Khaimah 43 31 55 20

Fujairah 37 30 90 35

Eye 45 31 60 10

Liwa 45 29 95 15

Al Ruwais 43 29 95 25

Goods 42 30 95 30

Dalma 38 32 90 50

Greater/Smaller Tunb 37 33 85 40

Abu Musa 36 33 85 50