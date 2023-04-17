If you are thinking of buying your own home during this second quarter of the year, you will be happy to know that it is now easier to make that dream come true thanks to the advances in the Infonavit credit system.

In fact, with only six months of contributions continue to Infonavit, You can start the process to buy a home new or existing

But, before beginning the process, it is important to consider a few additional factors. One of them is the balance of your Housing Subaccount, which corresponds to the money you have saved in Infonavit and can be a decisive factor in the approval of your credit.

That is why, before processing your credit, it is recommended that you carry out a prequalification. This is a tool that will let you know if you meet the requirements and reach the necessary points to obtain an Infonavit credit.

Pre-qualification is carried out through the My Infonavit Account page (micuenta.infonavit.org.mx) and evaluates various aspects of both the worker and the company where he works.

Among the aspects that are evaluated of the worker are: the two-month continuous contribution, the integrated daily salary, the balance in the Housing Subaccount and age.

For its part, the company’s contribution payment behavior to Infonavit, job stability, the type of worker (permanent or temporary) and the context of the company are evaluated.

It is important to note that, although prequalification does not guarantee credit approval, it will give you an idea of ​​the chances you have of obtaining it and you will be able to make adjustments in your financial or work situation if necessary.