Fires | A building fire has broken out on Hämeenkatu in Tampere

Due to extinguishing works, tram service has been suspended on Hämeenkatu.

in Tampere A building fire has broken out on Hämeenkatu, the Pirkanmaa rescue service informs.

Extinguishing operations have started and there are several units of the rescue service on the scene. In order to secure the extinguishing works, tram service has been suspended on Hämeenkatu.

The rescue service reports that the fire site is located near the intersection of Hämeenpuisto and Hämeenkatu.