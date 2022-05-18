Independiente Medellín fell 2-0 in their visit to Internacional de Porto Alegre and was eliminated from qualifying for the next phase of the Copa Sudamericana.

Edinelson Andrade, at minutes 19 and 57, He was the executioner of the Colombian team, which is directed by Julio Avelino Comesaña.

It may interest you: (Colombia National Team: the three Argentines who could lead the team)

never had a chance to win

Edenilson arrived free at the second post after an incursion on the left sector and took full advantage of the advantages that DIM was giving in defense to score the first goal.

DIM tried to get out of his field, but the locals continued to advance on the powerful goal. Around minute 28, Vladimir Hernández approached DIM, but his shot went wide.

at 43, Luciano Pons with a shot from medium distance, generated the third approach of the DIM, but goalkeeper Daniel managed to save the ball.

And at minute 13, came the second goal for Internacional, through Edenilson, who finished off with his left leg to the upper corner of the visitor’s goal.

Medellín tried with more impetus than precision, but could not prevail in the game.

The Colombian cast must concentrate on the final home runs of the League and end their participation in group E with decorum, in that last match against Guaireña from Paraguay at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in Pereira, while Internacional from Brazil hosts Ecuador on October 9 in Porto Alegre.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8