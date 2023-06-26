One-Notebook has announced a new device dedicated to gaming in portability with ONEXFLYwhich looks like a sort of portable “console”. high-performance, even if in fact it is a conglomeration of mobile PC components based on AMD Ryzen 7 APUs.

The same company has already tried this path with OneXPlayer, but this new ONEXFLY seems to be an evolutionary step forward, in terms of computational power expressed. The machine uses an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Phoenix APU, based on Zen4 architecture, with 8 cores and 16 threads.

On the graphics front, the device uses a Radeon 780M iGPU with architecture RDNA 312 CUs for a total of 768 cores at 2800 MHz frequency.

All of this is enclosed in a particularly small and light body, with a display 7-inch 1920×1080 @ 120Hz, 15-28W power consumption design in terms of performance. Everything should also count on an RGB lighting system to customize the look of the console a bit.

The car in question does not yet have a precise price but you can follow the question on the official page published on IndieGogo, awaiting further details. So let’s see the technical specifications announced for ONEXFLY: