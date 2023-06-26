If you decide to travel this summer on European roads, you only need to take into account the main laws and regulations of the different countries, especially to avoid scares and unwanted fines. “There are some truly stunning sights across Europe, and now that it’s easier to rent cars abroad, it’s no wonder we’re seeing an increase in road trips. And with many planning a European road trip this summer, we urge travelers to be aware of the number of driving differences“, Explain greg wilsonCEO and founder of Quotezone.co.uk.

“Roads across Europe can be tricky to navigate and have a high volume of speed cameras, so it is crucial to stick to the speed limit and approach the unknown with caution. A road trip through Europe will be an incredible experience, but you should be aware of the wide range of driving differences abroad. So be safe, do your research before you go to avoid driving illegally and receiving large fines“, Add.

Therefore, first and foremost, it is important to ensure that you understand each country’s road etiquette when driving in Europe, as the side of the road changes depending on which country you are in. In most European countries, drivers must stay on the right hand side of the road. path. The exceptions to this rule are the United Kingdom, Malta, Cyprus and Ireland.

It is also important to remember that for most countries in Europe, the legal minimum driving age is 18 years. Countries with different rules are the UK, Germany and Italy, where the minimum driving age is 17.

Smokers should be aware of European countries that enforce laws against smoking in the car with passengers, including minors. Countries include Cyprus, Greece, Poland, Italy, France, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, and Austria.

Similarly, there are certain countries that restrict the use of the horn. In Finland, drivers only honk if they are in immediate danger. In Cyprus, drivers must restrict the use of the horn near hospitals and residential areas. In Vienna, honking in hospitals is generally also prohibited. Be sure to check the traffic regulations of each country before embarking on your trip.

Also make sure you have your bank card handy and also charge in the correct currency as some booths are notorious for only accepting coins. When you’re planning your route, it’s also helpful to check tolls so you’re not caught off guard.