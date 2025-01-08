After weeks of waiting and having learned about it in China, OnePlus announced this Tuesday, January 7, the launch in Spain of the OnePlus 13, its new smartphone insigniawhich promises to revolutionize the market with sophisticated design, improved photography capabilities and innovative artificial intelligence features.

The OnePlus 13 series is made up of the older brother, the OnePlus 13and a ‘lite’ type version that usually accompanies the flagship major: the OnePlus 13R. Both carry the OxygenOS 15 operating system based on Android and can now be purchased in official stores and regular sellers.

In 20bits we have been able to test OnePlus’ new flagship mobile and we already have our verdict, but here we tell you what the main features of the new OnePlus 13 are.

Design

The OnePlus 13 is available in three finishes: Black Eclipse, with wood texture; Midnight Ocean, made of durable vegan leather; and Arctic Dawn, with a silky fingerprint-resistant glass.

With a thickness of only 8.5 mm and a weight of 210 g, it combines elegance and comfort in an ultra-thin and durable design. The new flagship of the company features a subtle micro-curve in the central frame that improves holding comfort.

In addition, it is the first OnePlus device with IP68 and IP69 certificationsguaranteeing resistance to dust and water.

Performance

Driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and up to 16 GB of RAMthe OnePlus 13 is designed for speed and efficiency.

Its advanced cooling system prevents overheating, even during intensive gaming sessions.

Battery

The 6000 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery Supports 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Screen

The new Latest generation 120Hz QHD+ (2K) ProXDR displayn debuts a latency-free 120Hz frame interpolation function. In this way, it becomes the first display in the world to receive an A++ rating from DisplayMate. To reduce eye fatigue during prolonged use, OnePlus 13 incorporates RadiantView technology that optimizes the viewing experience even in bright sunlight.

On the other hand, the Aqua Touch 2.0 technology Improves touch sensitivity in wet conditions by detecting water droplets and adjusting touch settings accordingly, enabling fluid interaction in various environments.

Furthermore, a notable feature is the new Gloves Modewhich allows smooth use of the screen even while wearing wool or leather gloves with a thickness of up to 0.5 cm.

He new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Advanced takes unlocking speed and accuracy to a higher level.

Photograph

OnePlus reinforces its alliance with Hasselblad, offering a 50 MP triple camera system. It includes a main camera with optical stabilization, a 3x tetraprism telephoto lens with AI-enlarged digital zoom, and an ultra-wide angle lens for capturing landscapes.

Besides, incorporates 4K Dolby Vision recordingguaranteeing cinematic quality videos.





Artificial intelligence

OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, introduces AI tools such as AI Translation, capable of translating texts in real time in more than 20 languages and AI Notes, which allows the creation of note summaries with a single tap.

Its intelligent search system allows you to locate files quickly, while functions such as PassScan makes travel easier through integration with Google Wallet.

Additionally, Circle to Search with Google comes to OxygenOS, allowing users to highlight, underline, draw or tap any image, video or text to search without having to switch apps.

AI also enhances photos with AI Detail Boost (restores low quality images to high resolution), AI Unblur (optimizes the quality of blurry photos) and AI Reflection Eraser (eliminates reflections, even in portraitsensuring that every image looks flawless).

Price and availability

The OnePlus 13 is now available in Spain from 1029 euros for the 12+256 GB version and 1179 euros for the 16+512 GB version.

It can be purchased on the OnePlus website or in stores such as Amazon, FNAC, El Corte Inglés and PC Componentes.

Additionally, early buyers will get a discount of 100 euros on the 16+512GB version and a complementary gift such as a B&O Beosound Explore Bluetooth speaker, a OnePlus Watch 2R watch, a OnePlus Buds Pro 3 headphones or a 120W SuperVOOC charger (while supplies last).

